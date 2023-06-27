How many children does James Crown have with his wife Paula?

Chicago billionaire James ‘Jim’ Crown leaves behind his wife Paula and their children after the devastating news of the businessman’s passing at the age of 70.

On Sunday, the American businessman died in a car crash near Aspen Colorado. He was celebrating his 70th year. Crown leaves behind several Crown relatives, such as his father Lester Crown; his wife Paula and their four children.

James Crown is killed by a car at a racing track

Crown was killed in a motor vehicle accident, Sunday the 25th of June at Aspen Motorsports Park. He was 70. On his 70th, he was driving at the racing track in a racecar when it crashed into the barrier.

Crown sustained blunt force injuries in the car accident.

Crown descends from the rich Crown family. Crown was the chief executive and chairman of Henry Crown and Company.

The Chicago businessman was involved in several other business ventures, including as managing partner at the Aspen Skiing Company and director of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Who is James Crown’s wife?

Crown and Paula Hannaway were married 37 years prior to the tragic car accident.

Paula was born in 1959 and graduated from Duke University with a Management Science degree in 1980. She earned a Master’s degree at the School of Art Institute of Chicago in 2012.

Paula serves on the boards of Children’s Memorial Hospital and MOMA. Paula also supports the Lester Crown Endowment for Lectures in Ethics and is involved in Crown Family Business.

James Crown: children

Crown and his wife welcomed four children during their marriage – Victoria, Hayley, William Andrew, and Summer Olivia.

The businessman is survived by his parents Lester and Renée Crown, two grandchildren Jackson and Lucas McKinney, and six siblings.

The aforementioned is a Statement to Chicago Sun-Times, Crown’s father Lester described his son as a “leader” in the family, a person who took care of others, and an example in the local community.

“He was the leader of our family both intellectually and emotionally, and he looked out for everybody,” Lester told the outlet. “He also was a great leader also for the community.”