How Long Did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Last Together?

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez weren’t the most healthy of relationships. But they did have eight years of occasional dates. They were together from 2010 to 2018, and lived together for a few more years. Bieber once described their relationship this way “marriage.”

“I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age,”The “Peaches” singer told ComplexThey also added that they were bad for each other. “When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other.”Gomez for her part said she felt some sort of “abuse”When she was with Bieber. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,”She shared the experience with NPR2020 “And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

The couple tried to date other people when they split. Gomez reported having flings in the past with Zedd and Niall Horan. He also publicly dated The Weeknd for nearly a year in 2017. Bieber was also linked to Nicola Peltz and Sofia Richie in 2015 and 2016. Bieber and Gomez split in 2018, and it happened coincidentally that Baldwin married Bieber.