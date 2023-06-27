How long and what is the price of Virgin Galactic 01’s flight to outer space?

There are only three days until Virgin Galactic’s first commercial space flight.

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic will be finally able to compete against Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Yesterday, Virgin Galactic revealed the crew members who will be aboard the upcoming “Galactic 01” mission on 29 June.

Colin Bennett, Virgin Galactic’s lead astronaut instructor, will be joined by Walter Villadei and Angelo Landolfi — two senior members of the Italian airforce — and Pantaleone Carlucci, a pilot and technical engineer from the National Research Council of Italy.

What is the cost of this?

You can’t buy it cheap.

It was impossible to have a trip of a lifetime to the stars.

The total sum is an eye-watering $450,000 (£353,000).

It’s important to note that the amount is not a lump sum.

First, paying customers must hand over $10,000 (£7,860) to Virgin Galactic for a temporary credit card authorisation to submit their Spaceflight Application.

Your application will be reviewed by the employer if you follow these steps.

Once your application is accepted, you’ll be invited to discuss details and questions in a personal call with Virgin Galactic’s so-called Astronaut Office.

If you decide to make a firm reservation, you will then complete preliminary paperwork and pay a $150,000 (£118,000) deposit.

When your space journey is confirmed, you can begin to be excited.

In the year before you fly, the remaining $300,000 (£236,000) balance is due.

Starry-eyed adventurers will be able to get $125,000 (£98,250) of their deposit back.

However, the other $25,000 (£19,650) is not refundable – and is simply the price you pay to win the title of ‘astronaut’.

The US Space Agency, along with the US Air Force awards astronaut status to those who reach a distance of 80km (50 miles) or more.

In the successful launch in May, the VSS Unity spaceplane was suspended 54.2 miles above Earth’s surface for three minutes – when passengers could feel the weightlessness that comes from being that far from the planet.

It is easier to understand why the ticket price is so high when you know how limited the seats are.

Two pilots are included in the six-person limit.

Virgin Galactic Flight Duration

Galactic 01 will only take 90 minutes.

It’s the average length of a movie, but for around 30,000 times the price of a £15 cinema ticket.

The 17 ports-hole style windows are designed to provide a comfortable view for passengers.

The time spent in space is short and will even be shorter in microgravity, when flyers can feel like they are weightless.

The cabin of the SpaceShipTwo vehicle VSS Unity — the rocket-powered spaceplane housing Virgin Galactic’s passengers — has been converted into a suborbital science lab.

During the 90-minute flight, crew members will conduct a number of science experiments suborbital. These include testing instruments for measuring cosmic rays and examining various materials under microgravity.