How Lily-Rose Depp Feels About Growing Up In Two Different Countries

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

How Lily-Rose Depp Feels About Growing Up In Two Different Countries

With her father Johnny Depp born in Kentucky and her mother Vanessa Paradis born and raised near Paris, Lily-Rose Depp admits that she feels just as American as she does French. While speaking to Interview with Keira Knightley back in 2021, Lily-Rose said that she identifies both as American and French equally. She explained, “My dad is very American and my mom is very French, and I grew up in both places. I don’t know if I feel like I have different personalities. But I think that I’m able to tap into a more American sense of humor than a French sense of humor, depending on where I’m at. What I’ve heard, more than the personality thing, is that my voice is deeper in English and higher in French.”

Lily-Rose and her brother Jack Depp still split their time between France and the United States as they are often spotted on running errands on the streets of Paris as much as they do in L.A. That said, Lily-Rose did make some very interesting comments about the French way of life compared to the American way of doing things back in 2017.

Latest News

Previous articleOne Great Piece Of Advice From Lorne Michaels Bowen Yang Tries To Stick With On SNL (And In His Personal Life)
Next article5 Essential Documentaries About Abortion to Stream Right Now

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact