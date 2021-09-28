How Leah Remini Really Feels About Elisabeth Moss

For Leah Remini, the press is allowing Elisabeth Moss to promote feminism and defend the Church of Scientology concomitantly out of convenience. “The hypocrisy is asinine. [Moss] is getting away with it because with most press, people are p**sies. They want the celebrity to get to talk with them, and like them. You know, I don’t respect it, I don’t admire it, and I don’t think there’s anything remotely cute about it,” Remini, who left the church in 2013, told the Daily Beast.

While she usually avoids the subject, Moss has publicly defended Scientology. In 2017, a user asked in the now-disabled comments section of an Instagram photo whether “The Handmaid’s Tale” had made her change her views, considering “Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil,” as People reported. Moss came out in defense of her faith. “That’s actually not true at all about Scientology. Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me,” Moss responded.

Remini believes that Moss, much like herself in the past, has been brainwashed by the church. “I was indoctrinated, just as Elisabeth [Moss], to not read what’s on the internet, to not read anything … So, she knows nothing about what she’s talking about, she just needs to respond the way Scientology wants her to respond,” Remini told the Daily Beast.