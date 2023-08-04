How Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Is Honoring Him at Taylor Swift Show

Kobe continued at the time, “I don’t care if you like her music or don’t like her music, look at what she’s doing. It’s frightening. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over, and so I look at things like that to try and learn from them as much as I can.”

When Kobe died alongside his 13-year-old daughterGianna “Gigi” Bryantand seven others in a helicopter crash, Taylor took to social media to express her condolences. “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” shetweetedin January 2020. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all.”

Taylor added, “Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

