If you're looking to catch a movie, but aren't in the mood for an action-packed tale like The Woman King, a horror story, such as Pearl (the prequel to this past March's X), perhaps a whodunnit is more to your taste. If that's the case, then it's worth watching Check out Their Running Styles, which follows Sam Rockwell's Inspector Stoppard and Saoirse Ronan's Constable Stalked investigating a crime in 1953 London. We've been seeing more murder mysteries in Hollywood in recent years, and Check out Their Running Styles director Tom George has acknowledged that Rian Johnson's Knives Out made this possible.

After completing his work, he was Star Wars: The Last JediRian Johnson shifted his focus to Knives Out, which he first thought up after finishing 2005’s BrickThis is his feature-length directorial debut. Nearly a decade and a half after that inception, the movie that introduced us to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc was released to the public, scoring critical acclaim and making over $311 million worldwide off a $40 million budget. It was more than enough to get a Knives OutGreenlit for sequel, and as far as Check out Their Running StylesTom George will be the one to thank. THR when the outlet pointed out how there’s been “a bit of a resurgence for Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnits,”Wondered if there were movies that resemble this? Knives Out helped George’s 2022 movie get off the ground:

It must have. I’m certain it did. The thing about the murder mystery is that here in the U.K., I don’t think it has ever gone away. The cinema world has more of these ebbs-and-flows, I think. What Knives Out proved is that there’s an audience for an original murder mystery. This allowed our film to be approved.

It’s not like movies containing mysteries to be solved have been absent from Hollywood for a long time, and Tom George pointed out, the United Kingdom still sees a steady stream of such stories. The Hollywood space is still filled with flicks like Knives Out Check out Their Running StylesMore often, people are looking for inspiration from Agatha Christie-like material. We can even count something more comedic like Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Netflix movie Murder MysteryIn that group. Sure, franchises like Marvel and Star Wars may always reign supreme at the box office, but there’s still a market for big screen stories where people are trying to uncover the answers behind why someone was killed. George had some words to share about why murder mysteries are so popular.

An audience member can enjoy a murder mystery as an immersive experience. You, as an audience member, are trying to do the same thing that the detectives are trying to do; you’re trying to crack the case. And that’s a gift for a filmmaker because you are always trying to get the audience to be as close to the central experience of your one or two main characters in any film. And that’s sort of baked into the murder mystery.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Roan are joined by Check out Their Running StylesReece Shearsmith (Adrian Brody), Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmiths, Harris Dickinson and David Oyelowo. Shirley Henderson plays Agatha Christie, the queen of whodunnit. While the movie hasn’t made much of a splash at the box office so far, it has earned a decent amount of critical reception. As for Rian Johnson’s work in the Knives OutNetflix subscribers are only months away from seeing the real world, according to all reports. Glass Onion: The Knives Out StoryThe film takes place in Greece. Daniel Craig’s co-stars in the Knives Out sequel include Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Ethan Hawke. Knives Out 3It is currently in development.

