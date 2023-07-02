How it affects your favorite TV shows

There has been no end to the writers strike for two months, but it appears that an actors strike may be on its way. SAG-AFTRA’s members voted last month to authorize a walkout if negotiations failed. CNN The deadline was extended beyond June 30th. Now the deadline is July 12. How will this affect TV?

There is no sign that the Writers Guild of America has made any progress in negotiations. Writers and actors are still picketing major studios both on coasts. Networks have rearranged their schedules in preparation for possible delays. This is because the majority of shows will be starting production soon on their new seasons. ABC’s lineup is strike-proof, consisting of unscripted shows only. CBS will air Paramount+ Originals.

After the strike, many productions halted except for those with scripts completed, where filming could be continued. The writers would have to reach an agreement before the actors if the strike was to continue. Television would not be the same without the actors. Without the two essential elements, writers and actors, there would be no shows.

The last strike of 2007-2008, which lasted over three months only, could easily last much longer. Hollywood could be in darkness for a long time if actors join the strike. SAG-AFTRA may reach a settlement in their negotiation and stop striking, but there is always the chance the writers will continue to strike.

It is impossible to know if and when writers will be able to end the strike. Fans can only hope both actors and writers will hear some good news very soon. For now, they must just wait for the return of their favourite shows later in this year, and television to get back to its normal routine. There is still streaming available so that fans can continue to watch their favourite shows even though they are not brand new.