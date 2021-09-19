How Iran’s top nuclear scientist was ‘assassinated by killer AI-powered machine gun’

Intelligence released in a report by the New York Times has revealed how an Israeli operation assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist – using a robot gun operated by a sniper 1,000 miles away.

Mohsen Fakrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist and rumoured to be the head of the Iranian government’s nuclear program, was assassinated.

A high-tech weapon system was used to assassinate Fakhrizadeh. It consisted of a remote-operated gun mounted on a disguised pickup truck.







This was then controlled by a Mossad sniper location more than 1,000 miles away from the target.

Artificial Intelligence was used as a compensation for the 1.6 second delay in video footage between the target and the sniper pulling trigger. They were able to take the shots with pinpoint accuracy.

The convoy also saw a second vehicle, which was fitted with cameras. This allowed the operatives to pinpoint Fakhrizadeh’s precise position along the stretch of road that would lead to the ambush.

The heavy weapon, which weighed over a ton, was smuggled into Iran by a network of Mossad informants. It was then assembled for the meticulously planned operation.

Fakhrizadeh’s weapon proved to be so precise, that he was killed and his wife, who was in the seat next to him, was uninjured.







Months in the making, the whole operation was over in less than a minute.

Fakhrizadeh’s vehicle was stopped when the sniper first fired into its windshield.

The snipers then fired at Fakhrizadeh’s car, striking him in the shoulder. He was then able to get out of the vehicle.

After being hit three more time, he died in his wife’s arms.

The total number of shots fired by the sniper was 15

This was humiliating for the Iranian regime. It had already lost Qassem Soleimani, one of its most senior generals, to a drone strike by the US in January 2020. The attack came less than a year after Fakhrizadeh’s passing.







This loss of two such high profile individuals severely undermined confidence in the Islamic Republic’s ability to protect its own top brass.

The operation was a lengthy process. Israel apparently accelerated the process after it became clear that Donald Trump would not run for the presidency again.

Donald Trump had taken a step back from the US/Iran nuclear agreement. Israel may have felt Biden (who was Obama’s vice-president at the time of the deal’s negotiation) might be interested in revisiting the issue if he is reelected.

The operation was therefore accelerated.

We don’t know how much prior knowledge they had, but we do know that the US was warned that an attack was imminent.

Iran has now reached a deal with UN to monitor its nuclear programme, which could open the door for the lifting of US sacntions.