How I Keep Kids Happy During Alaskan Winter

My family and I moved to Alaska from Los Angeles.

The sun sets at 2:20 p.m. in winter. But that doesn’t stop us having fun.

We can weather the winter by being prepared with the right clothes and an open mind.

My family and me live on an isolated island in southeast Alaska. It has a Coast Guard presence. I’ve learned some useful expressions from friends and neighbors. My favorite is “sunshine liberty,”It’s a good idea to take a little time off during sunny weather, as this is an important thing in an overcast area. Keeping morale up is important in the military — and in parenting small children.

My parenting style is a variation of sunshine liberty. I believe it gets us through the winter without becoming stale. It’s not only for my mental health. It also benefits mine.

It’s important to go out when it’s sunny

Although I had lived in big cities my entire life, my husband and we decided four years back to move from Los Angeles (California) to be closer to the natural world. Although the slow pace of life on an island has been a blessing for all of us, the cold winters can prove to be challenging due to the short days and extreme temperatures.

If it’s sunny we go outside. This might mean I cancel a meeting. This may be a sign that lunch will take place on an overturned cooler in grass. Our front yard is available for action at any time. Toy dump truck, excavator, and snowplow await dirt, leaves, snow, and broken sticks. Puppy can throw the sticks to the dog; swings can be scrubbed clean or wiped clean in just five seconds. There are enough activities that children can enjoy, and they won’t be distracted by the thought of returning inside.

My kids sleep better when we are outside in the sunshine. They are less snippy in the evenings and more patient at bedtime.

There are other times when it isn’t so nice outside. Yet, I force them out of their homes many days. We take a thermos of tea with us and have a mildly enthusiastic attitude when we go to the playground.

The goal is modest: Spend an hour outside. It can be difficult to play with friends in cold, rainy weather so I have learned to pack several layers of clothing. We are almost never unhappy.

It’s more than just being outside that makes a difference.

Being outside is the key to winter happiness. But, it doesn’t matter what we do inside.

When I get really cranky, which is often caused by cranky children, my first instinct is to stop doing what I’m doing and do something silly. This has made my children laugh more times than I’ve done it while on a job call.

My husband can sing a song about the child’s behavior. It is not a good idea to rhyme, but it is better to use verses that make sense. If we have time in those moments, we take the opportunity of a change in mood to play physical games — versions of Simon Says or Mother, May I? These games force children to get out of their heads into their bodies.

Laughter increases oxygen intakeIt stimulates blood circulation and relaxes muscles.

My 8-year-old daughter is happiest when she’s ready to go to bed.



mindfulness



practice. As I read to her brother, I often hear her counting and see her twist her hands as if she were turning a faucet on or off.

Sometimes she won’t let go, so I offer mediation. I’m no expert, so I make it up as I go: I just take us on a walk in our minds — somewhere beautiful — and describe it.

Fresh air, movement, laughter, and deep breathing are simple ways to keep my kids happy in the winter — but they’re as much for me as for anyone. When I am calm and controlled, I feel better and winter is happier for everyone.