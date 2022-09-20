How hard is it to switch jobs after 50

The more we age, the more challenging it is to make a career change. But if you’re unhappy with your current job, waiting out retirement could be even more frightening.

There are many women who have made it through midlife changes and survived.

Reddit group AskWomenOver50One thread was about finding work in your midlife. Many other women over 50 can relate to the original poster’s concerns about making big changes.

“Have any of you found a new job after 50?”, She was curious.. “If so, how long did it take? Did you find a better job or a worse one? I am not happy with where I am and I’d like to switch jobs. I have heard a lot of horror stories about job searches taking a long time for women over 50.”

She continued to say that she was suffering from a chronic disease and was concerned that her current employer would request that she return to the office after having worked from home during this pandemic. She mentioned that she was a former teacher, a published writer, and was currently working in clerical.

“Is it better to suck it up and put in the time until retirement, or is change possible?”She was curious.

Women who had been in her shoes responded with surprising optimism, saying that while ageism is an issue in the workplace, she shouldn’t underestimate her skills.

“I was told ‘ageism is real’ and that ‘at 53 finding a job will be really hard,””One person made a comment. “Well, my current company gave me one interview, didn’t accept me for the position I applied for, but actually created a position for me that was more in line with my skill set. I was out of work for three weeks. Don’t underestimate your experience. You have a lot to offer. I do agree that you should probably stay put with your current job until you find something better, but look with confidence. You’ll find something. Good luck!”

Another person shared the idea that midlife job seekers may need patience and/or flexibility. It took her over a year for something similar to the job that she lost at 55. But she made it happen by revamping her resume—including omitting her university graduation dates so she “wouldn’t look like a total dinosaur on paper.”

“Bottom line, definitely look for something better if you’re unhappy with your current job because you have a while to go before retiring and life is too short to suck it up if you don’t have to,”Commenter:

Workplace Ageism Is Real

Over the past decade, the job-hunting environment has improved significantly for older women of all ages. CNBC reported July that many companies were “increasingly looking to attract mature workers.”

The labor market is tight with only two jobs available for every worker in America. Employers are also struggling to retain and recruit talent. Research indicates that older workers are more inclined to be involved, to look forward to working, and to make connections with their employers. They are also less likely not to think about quitting.

“I’m 65 and I just found a new job,”Another Reddit commenter wrote. “… Employers know we have a better work ethic than most millennials.”

Despite all the optimism, reality is that ageism remains alive and well in the U.S. AARP discovered that at work. Age discrimination is higher currently than it’s been since 2003. A 2020 survey found that 78% of workers said they had seen or experienced ageism—a significant jump from 61% in 2018.

Find Non-Discriminatory Employers

The following website will help you find an age-friendly job. Program AARP Employer Pledge—which is a list of more than 1,000 companies that have signed a public pledge to level the playing field in the job market for older workers.

To be eligible for this list, which includes Microsoft, Marriott International, Humana, and McDonald’s, a company can’t have any discrimination lawsuits within the past five years, and they must agree to recruit across all age groups and consider applications equally. AARP has a Jobs boardThey certify companiesWho is considered “best in class”For those over 50

When job hunting in your 50s and beyond, watch for language that specifically states there is no age discrimination, or visit the company’s website and research the culture. You may see terms such as “digital native” in a job description—or there is a cap on the required years of experience—those are red flags.

Check to see if older workers appear on company websites or in promotional materials. If everyone appears to be in their 20s and 30s, that could be a sign that they’re more interested in young employees. If a job application asks you how old and when you graduated or any other method of gauging your age, don’t give up.

Reddit’s original poster of the thread, now 55 years old, stated that she had decided to keep her current job.

“We are still working from home and have been told this will be indefinite,”She wrote. “… right now things are ok. I am taking care of some personal issues and paying bills.”

