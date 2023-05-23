How Fast X blew everyone away at the Box Office

The debut of every new chapter of the “Fast and the Furious’ franchise is always greeted with excitement by fans. Fast X is the 11th installment in the franchise and the 10th proper film. This puts “Fast X’s” films in a class of their own, alongside “Star Wars”, “Star Trek”, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Bond. There may not have been “Star Wars'” equivalents in terms of merchandising or TV tie-ins, but “Fast”, like the MCU or “Star Wars”, has an active and loyal fan base that shows up every opening weekend.

Since 2009’s “Fast and Furious”, all “Fast and Furious”, movies grossed at least $60m in their first weekend in theaters. In its first 3 days, “Furious” 2015 earned nearly 150 million dollars. The other films have all been respectable but under $100m. The fact that 6 of the six films in the series with huge opening weekends grossed over half a bn dollars globally is a good sign for Fast X.

Two factors, however, have thrown a wrench in what would otherwise be a story of unqualified success. “Fast X’s” $67.5 million domestic sum is the second lowest since “Fast and Furious,” beating only the side project, “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” which debuted with about $60 million in revenue. The $340-million production budget of this latest movie is also much higher than the others in the series, so “Fast X’s” final earnings will be significantly lower.