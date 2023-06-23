How Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg measure up for cage fight as shameless Andrew Tate offers to ‘train’ Twitter boss

Elon Musk, CEO of TESLA seems to be preparing for a cage-fight against Mark Zuckerberg. He challenged Zuckerberg to a fight.

Musk tweeted earlier this week: “I am up for a cage-match if he’s,” in response to a tweeter who had said “Better watch out @elonmusk, I hear he practices jujitsu.”

5 Elon Musk has challenged Zuckerberg in a cagefight Credit: AFP

5 Meta’s boss asked for a venue for the match. Credit: Getty

Zuckerberg responded to the request with an image on his Instagram Story that said “Send Me Location.”

Alex Heath editor of The Verge, stated that Zuckerberg has a serious intention to fight Musk. He is now “waiting on the details.”

Musk’s response was “Vegas Octagon.”

In a separate tweet he added: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,”

Following reports about Meta’s potential Twitter rival, two billionaires developed a feud.

Andrew Tate – a disgraced social media influencer charged with rape, human trafficking and creating a criminal organization – has offered to help train Twitter’s boss.

It is important to note that the word “you” means “you”. Shameless Influencer, who was banned last August from Facebook, wrote “Meta banned everywhere because I told the truth about vaccinations.”

Tate (36), a kickboxer, expressed his support to Musk by offering him training for the fight.

Now we have the opportunity to restore honor by striking at the leader of an enemy clan. I’ll train you, @elonmusk. You won’t lose.”

Tate’s access to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram was suspended for his violation of its policy regarding dangerous organizations and individuals.

Tate’s views concerning women were removed after he shared them on Instagram. This was despite the fact that he had 4.6million fans at the moment of his ban.

It appears as if Zuckerberg will win the battle between two of the biggest tech companies if the fight that has been rumoured actually takes place.

‘The Zuck,’ 39, with a net worth of $100.9 billion, is a huge MMA fan and won his first set of jiu-jitsu matches last month.

The 5ft7″ Facebook boss who weighs 154lbs has also trained with UFC fighters in the past.

Recently, he shared on his social media journey in jiu jitsu. He won several tournaments. And he claimed to have finished the “Murph Challenge”, a difficult challenge that takes 40 minutes or more.

The southpaw is heavily tipped for victory at 1/7, according to bookies William Hill.

Elon Musk was rated as the 4/1 outsider.

William Hill, spokesperson Lee Phelps, said: “This match-up could be fight of the year and if it were to happen, we’ll be fascinated to see which tech guru can truly claim to be the giant in the MMA The field is also referred to as the

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, who is known for his passion and talent in the sport of jiu jitsu, has already made a name for himself at a recent Brazilian tournament. UFC, it’s no doubt that Zuckerberg has a strong standing if he were to put his gloves up against Musk.

At 1/7 early indications suggest that the outcome could be quite one-sided.

Musk, as he is known to many people today, has a lot of flaws. You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. who never fails to surprise, and you wouldn’t want to write him off too quickly.

“We’re putting him at 4/1 to Spring “A shock to his countryman”.

The 5ft11″ Tesla boss, with a net worth of $245.9 billion hasoften spoken aboutbeing in “Real Estate “Hard-core street fighting” was a part of my childhood in South Africa.

This 51-year-old woman, who weighs about 180 pounds, has lost 30 lbs. since last year when she started a new program to lose weight using an app called Zero Fasting.

His weight loss tip was a combination between fasting, no tasty foods and his Diabetes medication.

He even challenged Vladimir Putin, the Russian president to a single combat last year.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine he tweeted: “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин (Vladimir Putin) to single combat. Stakes are Україна (Ukraine).”

Do you accept this fight? he followed up in a second translated post, tagging the Kremlin’s official Twitter account.

5 Zuckerberg uploaded photos showing him winning at a match of jiu-jitsu

5 Musk shed over 30 lbs using an app called Zero fasting last year