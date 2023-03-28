How does The Aristocats’ racism disclaimer on Disney+ work?

What is The Aristocats racist disclaimer about Disney+? How did it affect the scene of The Aristocats that depicts racial violence? HITC investigates.

Audiences are very much used to seeing more and more remakes reach screens, whether that’s at home or in theaters.

Disney is now synonymous with providing fans with both photorealistic CGI and live action reimaginings their most famous titles. Some of these films have hit cinemas, while others are available on Disney+.

A handful of examples will come to mind, whether that’s The Lion King, Pinocchio, or the less recent The Jungle Book from Jon Favreau. Questlove has been confirmed to be the director of The Aristocats, a 1970 film.

On the other side, many have been pondering the content of the animated movie that was accused of racist. So, with that being said, how does Disney+’s Aristocats racist disclaimer address racism? What about the scene depicting racial violence?

Disney+ disclaimer regarding the racism of The Aristocats

After selecting The Aristocats to be viewed on Disney+, a disclaimer is displayed and you are told the video will start within 10 seconds.

It warns viewers to take time to read the disclaimer.

“This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes are outdated and still wrong today. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The disclaimer continues to note that “Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

An online site is created that allows those who are interested in reading more about the impact of these stories on society to access it.

This could also be a reminder of some recent Song Of The South discussions.

Racist scenes in the Aristocats

Heading over to Disney’s Stories Matter website, the Beschreibung The Aristocats has racist content. It is for this reason that a particular scene with a cat needs to have a disclaimer.

“The cat is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth. He sings in poorly accented English voiced by a white actor and plays the piano with chopsticks.”

Continued: “This portrayal reinforces the ‘perpetual foreigner’ stereotype, while the film also features lyrics that mock the Chinese language and culture such as ‘Shanghai, Hong Kong, Egg Foo Young. Fortune cookie never right.’”

Disney+: Which films have disclaimers?

The Aristocats isn’t the only movie that has such a disclaimer, with the same disclaimer also being attributed to the following titles:

Dumbo

Peter Pan

Swiss Family Robinson

Disney+ is streamed The Aristocats.

