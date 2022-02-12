How Does Megan Fox Feel Now That Her Divorce From Brian Austin Green Has Been Finalized?

A little more than one year since they announced their split, Megan Fox is reportedly happy about her divorce settlement from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. “Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on February 10. Fox and Green reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement in place when they got married, the outlet noted. Under California law, this means the stars must split their assets evenly. Fox and Green will also continue to enjoy joint custody of their three boys, which Fox specifically asked for in her initial divorce filing.

An additional source told People Fox is “relieved” her divorced is now finalized after more than one year. “She obviously moved on a while ago, but she was ready to close that chapter completely,” they shared. The source added that she is “beyond happy” with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and “is excited to be his wife.”

Since her marriage with Green is officially history, ET Online reported that Fox and MGK are fast away at wedding planning. The two edgy stars are reportedly planning an affair that’s “very dark yet romantic” — as if fans expect anything less!