How do you spell 9726 in TikTok? Ghost slang numbers continue to rise

If you’ve seen the numbers 9726 floating around your TikTok feed, then you might be wondering if there’s any meaning behind this code.

This spring, social media has been dominated with cryptic number codes and combinations of letters with hidden meanings. These codes are used by Instagrammers and TikTokkers to send secret messages.

Why is 9726 the latest TikTok code trending?

TikTok clarifies the meaning of “9726”

The latest code to be added to the number trend is 9726, which means “imma just go ghost and run away.”

It can be useful for someone wishing to avoid conflict or drama by just ghosting, meaning they can just disappear from someone’s life. It is possible to ghost your romantic partner or a close friend. This code is a cryptic hint that someone’s thinking of making changes in their personal life.

The code does not belong to the Instagram Notes trend of breaking up. The number combination is also a good way to convey a similar message in Instagram Notes.

The angel number 9726 can have a different meaning.

Although the text-slang code internet is the one most used on TikTok’s social media, angel numbers have also been rediscovered.

In numerology, angel numbers are typically a repetitive sequence of three or four numbers such as 111 or 4444. The numbers that appear to be at random in our lives are meant to convey a particular message.

While 9726 doesn’t follow the tradition angel number format, it still relays a message. Calculated by adding the digits of all numbers (9+7+2+6) together to get 24. Then add the digits from the secondary number (2-4) to arrive at six. The angel number combination of 6 indicates good changes for money and relationships.

Explore the meaning of additional TikTok number codes

It’s not just 9726 that you’ll see populating your TikTok home feed. These are some of the other choices you may see this spring, and even into summer.

If you see any of these codes crop up on social media and you are concerned for the individual, reach out to the one who posted it to make sure they’re doing okay.