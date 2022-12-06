How do you define it? ‘Dutch oven’ What about your spouse? What is the meaning of your partner on Twitter?

Posts on social media that contain the message ‘Dutch oven’ your partner have been trending lately – what is the meaning of the slang?

There are likely to be some Twitter accounts that have been talking about Dutch ovens if you scroll through them.

You may be familiar with the look of a Dutch oven, but the meaning is quite different. This has caused many to be captivated.

Is there a different meaning to the expression? Here’s what you need to know…

What is Dutch oven’s meaning?

As per Urban DictionaryAlternative meanings of? ‘Dutch oven’ It is the act of putting someone else under the duvet when they’ve farted.

What does it mean to be? ‘Dutch ovening’ your partner is when you lift the duvet or blanket over your partner’s head and trap them there with your personal essence.

‘Dutch ovening’ Your partner is a truly cruel and unkind prank and it’s not something anyone should be proud of.

The Dutch traditional Dutch oven is an open-top pot that has a tightly-fitting lid. This might be what inspired you to create an oven-like atmosphere and capture your own essence.

Twitter in stitches, not meaning

Twitter has made the term a slang synonym in recent times, causing many users to be in shock.

“If you’re not comfortable enough to Dutch oven your partner, is it even love?” Frequently Asked Questions One Twitter user

Someone else Twitter: “Who needs a partner to sleep next to them when I literally just ‘ovened’ my own self.”

Another one Frequently Asked Questions: “What is the point of this challenge? See who can fart the nastiest? See who almost kills their partner from an unintended Dutch oven?”

One fourth: Additional: “Don’t Dutch oven your partner.”

Traditional meaning.

The Dutch traditional oven is a pot that has a tightly-fitting lid. These ovens are usually made out of cast iron. Others are made from aluminium and ceramic.

In Dutch, this is called a braadpan, which literally means roasting pan. Another name used for the pot is sudderpan, which translates to simmerpan or simmering pot.

Pots can be used to cook meat or vegetables, and also for traditional stews.

This type of cooking pot can also be called French ovens, but they’re more well-known in the UK or the US as casserole dishes.

