How do I find my NHS number?

Everything these days has a unique password or code. Your health is no exception.

It is helpful to have your NHS number as it makes things such as booking appointments and registering for Covid tests easier.

Access to your NHS number will make it easier to have all your medical information at your fingertips

It is easy to get your NHS Number. This number is a ten-digit number that will be separated by three numbers followed by three more. Then, it will be followed by four numbers. So, it should look like 485 777 3456.

It is easiest to locate it online. However, if that’s not possible then your NHS number will be included on any letter sent by the NHS.

This could be a letter of appointment or a prescription.

Your GP can also give you the NHS number.

The NHS number can be very useful as it allows nurses and doctors to connect you with your medical records.

If you have your NHS number, they can find you details quicker if you call 111 for assistance.

How to get your NHS Number online

First, you’ll need to go to the NHS website.

You will then need to click on the green button “Start” to take you to the next page. Here you will need to enter your first name and second name.

It is important to use your full name, and the one you have registered with your GP, and not a nickname or a shortened form of it.

Once you’ve entered your name click “Continue” and you’ll be asked for your date of birth.

Next, you’ll be asked for your postcode. After that, you’ll be asked to confirm your answers.

After that, you’ll be offered the chance to make changes. If everything looks fine, click Continue.

You have the option to select how you wish to receive your NHS number. This could be by text message, email, or postal mail.

If you clicked on text message or email, it should arrive instantly and be in your mailbox under ‘NHS-Find your NHS number’.

You can choose to have your NHS number sent by mail. It should arrive at your home in five days.

You should call your GP if it does not happen.

However, if you don’t have the correct information at the beginning (email and address), then you won’t be able get your NHS number.

Instead, you’ll be able find it in the NHS App. Register if you have not used it before.

