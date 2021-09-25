How did Michael K. Williams acquire the scar on his cheek?

FILM star Michael K. Williams was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York on September 6, 2021 from an “accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

The actor is survived by his son, Elijah Anderson.

2 Michael K. Williams had a scar on his face

How did Michael K. Williams get the scar on his face?

Michael K. Williams was best known for playing Omar Little in The Wire.

Back in 2014, he recalled to NPR how he was brutally attacked on his face, resulting in a scar that would later change the course of his career.

Williams recounted the attack, saying: “I saw that two of my other friends were being surrounded by some dudes who I didn’t know. It looked like they were going to be jumped.

“And I said, ‘Yo, I’m ready to leave. Let’s go back. I’m going to go back home now,’ with Williams claiming that “this one dude kept pacing behind me.”

2 Williams got his scar due to a fight Image Credits: EPA

“He kept like, you know, like sucking his teeth, and I’m looking — I’m like, ‘Yo — so what’s up dude? Yo bro, what’s your problem?’”

He continued: “And the dude wiped his hand across his mouth and just — what I thought appeared to be — smacked me, but what he did was he spit a razor.”

“He was positioning the razor in his mouth to get between his middle finger and his ring finger, and then he just went — swiped me down my face, and this cut my face.”

“It was actually the first hit of the fight. The fight was over, and we were able to get away with our lives.

Read our Michael K. Williams live blog for the very latest news and updates…

The actor confessed that the scar on his face helped land him in the role of Omar on The Wire along with other shows such as The Sopranos, and Law & Order.

“Things changed immediately after that. Directors didn’t want me just to dance in the videos anymore,” He said.

“They wanted me to act out these thug roles, you know, like — ‘Mike, roll these — roll these dice in this video. Have this fight in this video.’ I was like, ‘All right.’”

After the death of Tupac Shakur, Williams played the role of the brother in Bullet.

What was the cause of Michael K. Williams’ death?

Michael K. Williams was an actor in Hollywood.

The 54 year-old star of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and HBO’s telefilm biopic Bessie.

He played supporting roles in TV and film including The Road and Inherent Vice and The Night Of and Gone Baby Gone.

NYPD officials revealed to Central Recorder: “Michael was found dead by a relative around 2pm today at his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn.

“He was alone when he was discovered. Illegal paraphernalia was found in the apartment.”

Williams was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse in Brooklyn, New York by his nephew, according to sources who told the New York Post.

On Friday, September 24, it was confirmed by the NYC Chief Medical Examiner that his cause of death was an “accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story to share with The Central Recorder team