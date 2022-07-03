How did Jordan Peele meet Chelsea Peretti? Their marriage

Funny celebrity couples are a great choice Jordan Peele Chelsea PerettiThey are both relationship goals. Both were successful in the comedy world before they met—Peele as one-half of Key & PeelePeretti and Gina Linetti Brooklyn Nine-Nine.Their careers have grown alongside their love and relationship since their union. When was Peele and Peretti first married? Are they married? Here’s a brief overview of their relationship.

How Jordan Peele And Chelsea Peretti Met

A 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly,Peretti shared that she had met Jordan Peele via Twitter. “He was very complimentary of the Web series I once did,”She explained. Though we don’t know exactly when this was or how the pair ended up hooking up IRL, Peretti joked in the EWInterview in which she revealed that Peele and her almost went on their first date at Sizzler.

Peretti used Twitter in 2015 to announce her engagement to the Mad TV star. “My fiancé (lololol) @JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show lolol,” She wrote. Peele confirmed the news by sending an emoji of a simple engagement band:

They got married in 2015

Pelle and Peretti kept the details of their wedding plans secret. The couple got married in secret after they eloped in 2015. During an appearance Conan,The Kroll Show star explained that she and Peele got married at Big Sur, in a tiny ceremony that had just one guest—their dog.

Peretti also said she was surprised that her friends and family weren’t more upset when they learned she and Peele had eloped. “The hurtful part is I don’t even think they cared,”She laughed. “We made these whole big photo books for everyone afterwards, and four out of four left them at our house. In retrospect, it’s just photos of us having a good time at a party they weren’t invited to. It’s fair.”

Although Peretti and Peele didn’t have a big, star-studded party, they did joke about the ideal wedding in a 2020 Booking.com ad campaign.

Peretti announced in February 2017 that Peele and she were expecting by Posting a cute picture of your baby bumpInstagram “Beyonce schmonce,”In the caption, the comedian laughed.

Peele made fun of Peele’s impending fatherhood at that time. USA TodayHe was quite nervous about becoming father. “Kids are creepy,” He said. “What happens if I wake up in the middle of the night, look over and my child is standing in the doorway? Do I run? Which direction do I run? Towards it? Away from it?”

The funnyman did not have anything to worry about. Peretti gave birth on July 1, 2017 to Beaumont Gino Peele, a healthy baby boy. And the Get outDirector is a proud dad. “Every day is a joy,” Peele told People magazine in 2018. “You just get a little bit more of the person. You meet a little bit more of the person. Seeing that smile or recognition is everything.”