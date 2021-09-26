How did Dog The Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman’s daughter die?

DOG the Bounty Hunter’s life has not been without tragedy.

Born Duane Chapman, Dog has been married six times and is the father of 12 children.

2 Dog the Bounty Hunter’s eldest daughter, Barbara, passed away in 2006 Image Credits: Getty

The father-of-12’s eldest daughter, Barbara Katy, died in 2006 at the age of 23.

Barbara was killed in a car accident the day before her father’s wedding to his fifth wife, Beth Smith.

The tragedy happened in May 2006, near Fairbanks, Alaska.

Barbara is buried at Crown Hill Cemetery, Centerville, Indiana.

According to News9, Barbara was killed when the stolen SUV she was in rolled and crashed into a tree.

The driver, Scott Standefer II, also died in the accident.

Per the outlet, the pair reportedly tried using a stolen credit card to rent a room at a resort about 50 miles northeast of Fairbanks.

Police at the scene said: “There is no clue as to why they left the roadway. There are absolutely no skid marks on the road. They just went off the road, hit an embankment and launched.”

Barbara is survived by son Travis Drake-Lee, born in 2002 – he was just four years old when she died.

Dog gathered his surviving children to discuss whether his Hawaii wedding should go ahead the very next day, and it did – as a celebration of his daughter’s life.

Barbara’s mom is Dog’s third ex-wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain.

They paid tribute to Barbara on the anniversary of her death.

Dog and Lyssa share two further children, son Tucker Dee and Lyssa Rae.

2 Barbara Katie Chapman was 23-years-old at the time of her death

It’s not the only tragedy in Dog’s large family.

Dog’s baby son Zebadiah – whose mother is second ex-wife Ann Tegnell – tragically died at under a month old in 1980.

Zebadiah was born in January 1980 and tragically died 30 days later.

Chapman rose to fame in 2003 after tracking and capturing Max Factor, heir of serial rapist Andrew Luster, in Mexico.

His headline capture led to an offer for a reality TV show following him and his “posse” tracking down people who jump bail.