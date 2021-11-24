How Derick’s Anniversary Tribute To Jill Subtly Shaded his In-Laws

Jill Duggar was the recipient of Derick Dillard’s email. The message celebrated their first date and the beginning their romance. This occurred in Nepal, where Derick was at the time a missionary. Derick shared throwback photosThe caption shows Jill’s visit. “8 years ago today I started dating my best friend @jillmdillard while I was working on the other side of the world! I definitely enjoyed our unchaperoned motorcycle ride around the area.” Jill commented on Derick’s Instagram post, “Aww! You’re the best man in the whole world!”

Derick’s post did, however, seem to cast doubt on Michelle and Jim Bob at multiple levels. The Duggars are proud of their strict courtship guidelines for their children. All dates must be accompanied. Derick’s post showed that Michelle and Jim Bob broke Michelle’s rules from their first date. You could also see Derick suggesting Jim Bob who went to Nepal with Jill. He played up his strictness in front of the cameras. The episode featured the Duggar patriarch making a big show by monitoring the dates and even getting in between the couple. Derick placed his arm on Jill’s back.. Was Jim Bob different when the cameras were turned off?

This seems to be another sign Derick, Jill will continue doing their own thing. From Jill talking about her sex life to Derick making an eyebrow-raising crack about why the Duggar kids marry so young, the Dillards do not hold back!