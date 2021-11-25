How common baking mistakes can change the way pumpkin pie looks and tastes

This was my first ever attempt to make pumpkin pie.





I used canned pumpkin purée for these pies.



Rachel Askinasi/Insider







I have never made — and seldom have I eaten — pumpkin pie. While I enjoy cooking at home, I also find it difficult to bake well. Merely measuring, math, or the precise nature of the activity are not for me.

After making a mess with banana bread, chocolate-chip cookies and pancakes, I was intrigued to see what would happen if this classic autumn dessert fell apart. So I made eight mistakes while making the pie. I kept track of all the results.

For consistency, I used a similar recipe I found on the back label of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin.You can also find the recipe on the brand’s siteTo make each batch, you will need to follow the instructions. I used premade Keebler pie crusts to ensure that the filling was perfect.

My pies went wrong from adding too much evaporated cream to using pumpkin pie spice instead, rather than the four-spice combination that was called for.