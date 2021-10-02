How Chrissy Teigen Is Looking For Closure For Her Late Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their son Jack held a memorial service for Jack on September 29. They were joined by their children Luna and Miles as well as their spouses. “Cravings”Vilailuck, mother of the author “Pepper” Teigen. Teigen. sharedA series of Instagram photos, along with a touching tribute. “Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today. hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now. thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process. Xx”

Teigen was also honored in the wake of Jack’s funeral “the son we almost had”Share a heartbreaking picture of your husband in his arms on National Sons Day. “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,”She Write. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”Teigen concluded her message by stating that she has been through a difficult time of mourning.