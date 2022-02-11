How Celebrity Couples Met: Funny, Adorable Stories

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on a movie set before going on two separate first dates.





Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went on a double-date, but not as each other’s date.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images







Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have an enviable relationship with comical photos and anecdotes shared all over their social media accounts. But before their many public displays of affection, Lively and Reynolds met on their film “Green Lantern” in 2011, where they played love interests.

But the meeting that sparked their relationship wasn’t until over a year later. “We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn’t click for a good year and a half,” Lively told Entertainment Weekly in 2016.

The couple went on a double date … but came with different dates. “That was the most awkward date for that respective party because we were just like fireworks,” Reynolds added to EW.

They traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, on a train together soon after, and Reynolds tried to seal the deal, he told the “SmartLess” podcast, People reported. He described their chemistry as a fairytale, saying, “A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together,'” he said. “And we did.”

The couple married in 2012 and now have two daughters together. They celebrate their dating anniversary yearly by going to O Ya’s sushi restaurant in Boston.