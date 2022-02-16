How Can Vladamir Putin Afford a $125M Yacht on a $135,000 Salary?

By Tom O'Brien
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s superyacht took off from a port in Germany, heading home to Russia. Experts say moving the $125 million vessel is an effort to prevent it from being seized by the west, should Russia invade Ukraine. The ship has been docked at a boatyard in Germany since December for refurbishment, but made a hurried exit upon completion. Putin’s official salary as president of Russia is $135,000 but he has reportedly amassed a fortune of $225 billion.

