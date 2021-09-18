How Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Felt About Dean Unglert’s Suffocating Remark

“I think it just took time, because we are so different,” admitted Caelynn. “Like, I wasn’t super into hiking before I met Dean. And still it’s like pulling teeth sometimes. But I like to just enjoy great food and walk around and shop.”

But when in the breathtaking Dolomite mountains…

“I’m like, ‘We’re in the most beautiful, scenic place in Italy, we’re going on a small hike at the very least,'” recalled Dean. “Once I pointed it out, she was like, ‘You’re right. We’re here. We need to go on top of that mountain and see what the view is like.’ But I also, at the same time, was like, ‘Okay, yes, we’re in this beautiful little town in Italy, let’s definitely go shopping.’ We each give and take in a very equal amount when we travel.” (They also know when it’s time to do their own thing, Dean noting that “a big part of traveling together is the willingness and understanding that you need to carve out your own personal time every once in a while, too.”)