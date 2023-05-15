How Brits can soon travel halfway around the planet in TWO HOURS

BRITS may soon be able fly from London to New York in two hours.

You can reduce the time taken to transport goods by up to half. Commercial flights will travel via space in 10 years to distant destinations.

4 Virgin Galactic hopes to make the trip first with a ship Virgin

4 The seats are expensive Credit: AP

UK Civil Aviation Authority funds studies on the effects of suborbital flights, where passengers are shot into space for a short time before quickly landing back at their destination.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin currently sell seats on suborbital flights for an eye-watering £350,000 each.

The regulators are confident that they will eventually be cheaper and available to everyone.

Dr Ryan Anderton, the CAA’s medical lead for space flight, told The Times: “Point-to-point travel [via space] This isn’t science fiction. The project is in progress.

“My understanding is there are people knocking at the door asking about this. It’s okay. [it will happen] It’s a lot earlier than most people believe. . . Certainly less than ten years.”

A trip between London and Sydney would be reduced from 22 to 2 hours by using suborbital flight.

The Royal Air Force and King’s College London conducted a study to determine that the passengers would not need to be young or extremely fit to endure the physical effects.

The G-forces experienced during suborbital travel can be up to 6 times greater than Earth gravity, and last only a couple of seconds.

According to Dr. Anderton, most passengers will experience only “benign physical effects”.

The announcement comes in the midst of plans for an upcoming Michelin-Star Restaurant to be opened on “the very edge” of space.

Although the view and food are stunning, you will have to pay a lot of money for the experience.

Tickets for pre-reservation are priced at an outrageous 10,000 euros each, while booking the whole capsule will set you back 120,000 euro.

Zephalto is currently selling “pre-reservation tickets” for upcoming trips in a pressurised capsule, dubbed Celeste, which is attached to a stratospheric balloon.

The capsule will take diners up to 25 kilometers (15.5 miles).

The dining experience is a luxurious one, allowing guests to enjoy the celestial view and observe the Earth’s curve.

Celeste can take up to six passengers plus two pilots at maximum altitude within 90 minutes. It will do this by travelling four meters/second.

The capsule then will float over Earth for three-hours, giving Earth’s high flyers the time they need to eat a multi-course meal.

4 Two-hour journeys from London to Sydney are possible Virgin