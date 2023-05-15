How Brits can soon travel halfway around the planet in TWO HOURS

BRITS may soon be able fly from London to New York in two hours.

Commercial flights could reduce long-haul travel times by up to 10 years, with space flight routes connecting distant destinations.

4 Brits can soon travel halfway around the world in two hours Virgin Credit

4 Within the next decade, long-haul travel times may be reduced. Credit: AP

UK Civil Aviation Authority funds studies on the effects of suborbital flights, where passengers are shot into space for a short time before quickly landing back at their destination.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin currently sell seats on suborbital flights for an eye-watering £350,000 each.

The regulators are confident that they will eventually be cheaper and available to everyone.

Dr Ryan Anderton, the CAA’s medical lead for space flight, told The Times: “Point-to-point travel [via space] It is not science fiction.

“My understanding is there are people knocking at the door asking about this. It’s okay. [it will happen] A lot sooner than many people imagine… Certainly less than ten years.”

Travel time from London to Sydney would drop to two hours if you were to use suborbital aircraft.

King’s College London, in conjunction with the Royal Air Force, conducted research that found passengers wouldn’t have to be physically fit or very young to survive the effects.

Suborbital flight can produce forces up to six-times greater than the Earth’s gravitational force, but only for a few seconds.

Most passengers, Dr Anderton says, will only experience benign physical effects.

This comes in the midst of plans to open a Michelin star-rated restaurant at “the edge” of space.

Although the view and food are stunning, you will have to pay a lot of money for the experience.

Tickets for pre-reservation are priced at an outrageous 10,000 euros each, with a total of 120,000 euro to cover the capsule.

Zephalto is currently selling “pre-reservation tickets” for upcoming trips in a pressurised capsule, dubbed Celeste, which is attached to a stratospheric balloon.

The capsule will take diners up to a height of 25km (15,5 miles).

By dining at the highest level of luxury, guests are able to see the Earth curvature as well as the stars twinkling.

Celeste will take six passengers, two pilots and reach the maximum altitude at four meters per seconds in 90 minutes.

After three hours of floating above Earth, Earth’s highest-flyers will have time to enjoy an elaborate meal.

4 It is possible to travel from London and Sydney in just two hours Virgin Credit