How Brian Laundrie acted normally after Gabby went missing – from mowing the lawn to riding bikes with his family

HORRIFIED neighbors of Brian Laundrie claim he acted completely normally after his fiancee Gabby Petito went missing, even taking idyllic bike rides with his parents.

Charlene Guthrie, who lives across the street from the Laundrie family in North Port, Florida, told Fox News “Everything was just normal life” once Brian returned home alone on September 1, without Gabby.

5 Neighbors of Brian Laundrie claim he had not a care in the world after Gabby went missing Credit: bizarre_design_/Instagram

Charlene Guthrie, who lives across the street from the Laundrie family in North Port, Florida, said he even went on idyllic bike rides with his parents

“He mowed the lawn. [He] and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block,” Gutherie said. “I just can’t get over the fact that they — it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?”

Gutherie described everything as appearing “so natural” and said Laundrie and his parents were “so normal through the whole thing.”

But the family’s tranquil demeanor quickly shifted when Brian “went on the run”, according to Gutherie.

LAUNDRIES ‘WENT ON CAMPING TRIP’

In a later interview with her husband William, the Gutheries also claimed that Brian went on a camping trip with his parents around a week after he returned home.

“We didn’t know it was Gabby’s, we just assumed it was [Brian’s] van,” Charlene told Fox News on Wednesday.

According to Charlene, they were seen packing up a camper attached to their pickup truck for what they thought was a long weekend.

“We just thought they had come back from wherever. We didn’t know they were on a trip. We assumed they went back to their house or wherever they got a house … We didn’t know much about them at all,” she added

Read our Gabby Petito live blog for the very latest news and updates…

William had been doing some yard work when he saw the Laundries hook what seemed like a new camper to their pickup truck.

“I saw them doing some work. And then when they prepared for their trip, I saw them loading the camper.”

LAUNDRIE AT LARGE

Federal investigators are still searching for 23-year-old Laundrie, who is so far only publicly considered a “person of interest” in Gabby’s death.

On September 1, he returned home alone to Florida in the couple’s van, two months after the planned four-month cross country road trip.

Laundrie immediately hired an attorney and refused cooperation with police.

Gabby’s mother stated that she tried to get answers from Laundrie about her daughter’s whereabouts, but was unsuccessful. Gabby’s mother reported Gabby missing the police on September 11.

Laundrie then vanished three days later from his home, leaving behind his parents on September 14. He had told them he was going to hike in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Police were told by Laundrie’s parents that they became concerned 24 to 48 hours after their son did not return from the hike.

They claim they drove up to the 25,000-acre park, spotted Laundrie’s car, and drove it home after allegedly finding a note on the windshield left by police asking for it to be removed from the area.

Brian’s parents did not report him missing until September 17.

“HOW CAN THEY DONE THIS?”

Gabby’s remains, which were discovered on Sunday at a Wyoming campsite, were ruled a homicide.

Federal investigators have not been able to find Laundrie despite a long search of Carlton Reserve by air and water over the course of days.

“I’m really upset now because … [the Laundries] should have absolutely come forward now,” Gutherie stated to Fox.

“I mean, I just … can’t believe they didn’t do something. I’m really angry now that they … let this go. And that everything was so natural and they remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run.”

“I have children, and I know that you do what you can to protect your child, but, you know, that can go so far, and you gotta do the right thing eventually. You have to,” Guthrie said.

Now that Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, Guthrie believes Brian “should be a suspect.”

5 Brian has been awol since September 14 Credit: Instagram/Brian Laundrie

5 The Laundrie family home is seen above Credit: Reuters

5 Gabby and Brian are seen during their doomed trip Credit: Instagram/Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito timeline Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito’s disappearance: June 2021 – Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US.

– Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US. July 4 – Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas.

– Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas. July 8 – Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

– Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. July 18 – Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park.

– Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park. August 12 – Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries.

– Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries. August 19 – Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views.

– Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views. August 24 – Gabby is spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

– Gabby is spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. August 25 – Gabby Facetimes her mom, Nichole Schmidt, for the final time. In a later police report, Schmidt said her conversations with her daughter revealed “more and more tension” between her and Brian.

Gabby Facetimes her mom, Nichole Schmidt, for the final time. In a later police report, Schmidt said her conversations with her daughter revealed “more and more tension” between her and Brian. August 25 – Gabby also posts her last Instagram. It is not known where the location of Gabby’s last Instagram post was taken.

– Gabby also posts her last Instagram. It is not known where the location of Gabby’s last Instagram post was taken. August 27 – Gabby is seen for what’s believed to be the final time. Witnesses claim that they witnessed Brian in an argument with Jackson Hole staff, which left Gabby in tears.

Gabby is seen for what’s believed to be the final time. Witnesses claim that they witnessed Brian in an argument with Jackson Hole staff, which left Gabby in tears. August 27 – Four hours later, travel bloggers driving through Grand Teton National Park drive past the couple’s van “abandoned” on a dirt road.

– Four hours later, travel bloggers driving through Grand Teton National Park drive past the couple’s van “abandoned” on a dirt road. September 1 – Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby.

– Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby. September 11 – Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police.

– Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police. September 14 – Brian’s family issues a statement saying he has retained an attorney and will not be cooperating with investigators.

Brian’s family issues a statement saying he has retained an attorney and will not be cooperating with investigators. September 14 – Brian is allegedly last seen by his family. According to reports, he told his family that he was hiking in Cartlon Reserve and didn’t return.

– Brian is allegedly last seen by his family. According to reports, he told his family that he was hiking in Cartlon Reserve and didn’t return. September 15 – Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged with any crime.

– Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged with any crime. September 16 – Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby.

– Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby. September 17 – Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days and report him missing.

– Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days and report him missing. September 18 – Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police say they haven’t found anything.

– Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police say they haven’t found anything. September 19 – Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed.

– Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed. September 20 – Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.”

– Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.” September 21 – Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also retraced by police, this time at the Venice end of Carlton Reserve.

Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also retraced by police, this time at the Venice end of Carlton Reserve. September 21 – The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of Gabby’s death has not been revealed.

– The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of Gabby’s death has not been revealed. September 21 – The Teton County Coroner’s office said Gabby’s official cause of death was still pending but the initial manner of death is homicide.

– The Teton County Coroner’s office said Gabby’s official cause of death was still pending but the initial manner of death is homicide. September 22 – Police continue to scour Carlton Reserve for a trace of Laundrie but yield no leads. The hunt is being assisted by a specialist dive team.

Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘lied and destroyed evidence’ to buy time for him to escape, claims America’s Most Wanted host