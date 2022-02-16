How Blake Shelton Just Referred To Himself Is Melting Hearts

The country singer sure wears his heart on his sleeve. As a lead-up to the most romantic day of the year, the “God’s Country” crooner posted a video of him and Stefani belting out “Happy Anywhere” on stage on February 10. The two were grinning from ear to ear, and it was clear that they were singing the words to each other.

While the music clip was heartwarming, Shelton’s share on Valentine’s Day was everything. He posted a black-and-white photograph of him and Stefani on their wedding day. The couple had their backs to the camera in an intimate moment as they pledged their lives together in the arch of a beautiful stone church. Flowers adorned the space as their friends and families shared their day with them. Shelton noted that he was “the luckiest man alive,” before wishing Stefani a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” and telling her that he loved her.

Of course, describing himself as the luckiest guy ever had fans clicking the “like” button like wild. The snap garnered more than 90,000 likes as of this writing, as well as a barrage of comments from ardent fans. One fan gushed, “She is the luckiest woman alive. Happy Valentine’s Day to you both.” Another mused, “You both are so fortunate to have found one another!” Blake and Gwen, may you enjoy a lifetime of Valentine’s Day happiness!