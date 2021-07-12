How A Realistic Hero Rebuilt, The Kingdom is based on a popular light novel series that comes from the mind of Dozeumaru, the writer. However, the illustration of the series was done by Fututuki. The manga is called Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki which is a popular isekao anime for fantasy TV.

How A Realistic Hero Rebuilt, The Kingdom follows Kazuya Souma, a university student who gets summoned to a parallel universe to become a hero. Nevertheless, Souma further points out the underlying economic issues that exist in the kingdom in the alternate universe.

The anime first premiered on the 4th of July 2021, and it has been a massive hit since its release.

How A Realistic Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom: Episode 3 Release Date

The third episode of How A Realistic Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom has a release date alongside the time. The series made its debut in the previous week, and the third episode is set up for release on July 18, 2021.

Find out the time of premiere for How A Realistic Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom in different time zones:

2:30 AM AEST

6:30 PM CEST (July 17)

5:30 PM BST (July 17)

09:30 AM PT (July 17)

11:30 AM CT (July 17)

12:30 PM ET (July 17)

1:30 AM JST

Both Crunchyroll and Funimation will feature the latest episode on their respective platforms. In addition to this, the premium subscribers of these platforms could access the series on July 18, 2021.

For anime fans, watching the third episode as soon as it is released would aid in avoiding spoilers of what’s coming to the anime. People who use the free account will have to wait for a week to watch the third episode.

How A Realistic Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom: Dubbed Episode 3 Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no update on when the dubbed episode three will release. Also, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding the release date of the English dubbed version for the entire series.

There isn’t a word if an English dubbed version will be produced or not either.