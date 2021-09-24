How a prison sentence led to Michael Schumacher getting his big break in F1

It was the debut that paved the way for one of the great F1 careers.

Eddie Jordan placed his trust in Michael Schumacher at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. At 22 years old, the youngster stunned everyone when he qualified seventh. This was equal to Jordan’s season-best position. Although he had to retire early due to clutch problems, his potential was obvious.

That one performance was enough to convince Benetton to sign him up. The rest of his legendary career, which saw him win 91 races and seven world championships, was a success.

Although (Eddie Jordan) could be credited with believing in Schumacher’s rookie season, it was only through a twist and fate that he was able to shine so early.







(Image: AFP)



At the time, Bertrand Gachot was considered one of the sport’s most promising drivers. Jordan signed him at 28. He was a former 24 Hour of Le Mans Champion. In late 1990, he was involved in a road-rage incident with a London taxi driver at Hyde Park Corner.

His trial was scheduled for the week prior to the Belgian Grand Prix in August. He was later charged as ABH. He claimed self-defence and was expecting a suspended or fine, but instead was sentenced at HMP Brixton for 18 months.

His sentence was reduced by Court of Appeal after just two months. He was then released but missed four Grand Prix’s including one weekend in Spa. Jordan was inspired to choose Schumacher as his replacement.

Bertrand was not aware of it.

Are you convinced that Michael Schumacher is the greatest F1 driver? Let us know in the comments section.







(Image: Mark Thompson)



“I knew there were a lot of people that wanted that seat,” Gachot told Beyond the Grid host Tom Clarkson.

“The first time someone spoke to me about Michael Schumacher, it was one of the guards in jail, and he said the new guy that they hired is so good, they don’t need you anymore, so you can stay here.

“And the guard would come to me, and every time he opened the door, he’d make the noise of a Formula 1 (car).”





Get the most recent football news straight to your inbox Get the Central Recorder’s football email newsletter now! Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox. How do I sign up? It takes only seconds. Simply enter your email address and hit the “subscribe” button. It’s that easy. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Here’s more information about our email newsletter.

Benetton ended any hope of Schumacher replacing Bertrand in the long-term. However, he would never be able to regain his Jordan seat and was replaced by Alessandro Zanardi.

Bertrand would go on to race for Pacific Grand Prix Ltd and Larousse before he was released from F1 in 1995.

It is possible that Bertrand’s imprisonment diminished his star but allowed another person to shine.