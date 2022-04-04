How 90 Day Fiancé’s Gino Showed He Hasn’t Changed During Before The 90 Days’ Tell-All Special

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 Tell-All Part 1. Read at your own risk!

I think it’s safe to assume many who followed 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 knew the tell-all special had the potential to be even more dramatic than the season itself, and it lived up to that promise with the first installment. We learned that Mike Berk and Ximena Morales are still together (though recent photos of Ximena and a new man indicates that’s no longer the case post-production), and as shocking as that update was, it certainly didn’t top Gino Palazzolo proving he hadn’t changed a bit since he and Jasmine Pineda concluded filming.

Despite all the trouble Gino landed himself in during Season 5 for contacting other women, the tell-all revealed that he hasn’t put a stop to that behavior, and is still keeping communication going online with at least one other woman. Let’s first get into how that reveal came about before diving into Jasmine’s reaction to finding out her fiancé is still hitting up random women on social media.

Gino’s reckoning happened not long after host Shaun Robinson revisited Jasmine’s jealousy issues and played a clip of her past confrontations with Gino that focused on him contacting other women while they were in a committed relationship. Shaun asked Gino if he still talks to women without Jasmine knowing and, after Gino’s initial denial led to an uncomfortable silence, the host revealed she knew for a fact that he was still doing so. Apparently, 90 Day Fiancé’s producers learned that info from Jessica, a friend of Ben Rathbun (who likely won’t be addressing his legal troubles on this tell-all). Jessica only appeared on the show briefly, but she apparently left quite an impression on Gino, who followed up by privately messaging her with a question.

As for the question, Gino asked Jessica if she was of Sicilian heritage and added a smiley face emoji with a cowboy hat. Jessica responded that her husband is “very Italian,” seemingly shutting down any further discussion between the two. Gino claimed the version of the story told wasn’t accurate, and claimed that Jessica contacted him first, but when asked to prove it by showing the conversation on his phone, he refused. He should know by know that receipts are everything in this franchise.

Jasmine was outraged to learn about this, as 90 Day Fiancé fans might have expected. She even removed her engagement ring when she heard the news, and began to question if Gino was cheating on her. More specifically, she wondered who was “draining his balls,” which is one of the wildest ways I’ve heard someone refer to sex on reality television.

On the surface, the exchange Gino had with Jessica seemed relatively harmless. Of course, Jasmine and 90 Day Fiancé fans aware of Gino’s past of contacting women (which is just one of many scandalous elements this cast has gifted the world), which even includes sending nudes of Jasmine to his ex (which resulted in a major fight). There’s also a question lingering that if Gino is willing to message women involved in the show and flirt if there are other women producers don’t know about he’s also in contact with. So even if his messages with Jessica weren’t so lewd, there’s no guarantee they wouldn’t have gone that way had she appeared to be interested.

In addition to Gino’s shady messaging, the tell-all also revealed that while Jasmine made a big deal about Gino contacting and having “sugar babies” in the past that he supported financially, she actually met Gino on a “sugar babies” website. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ tell-all also revealed the two started the K-1 visa process, which presumably means Jasmine is taking the steps to join Gino in the United States. We’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens, especially given her reaction to Gino contacting other women.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs part 2 of its tell-all special on TLC on Sunday, April 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is the next of the returning shows in the franchise and will premiere the following week with an all-new cast minus one familiar couple.