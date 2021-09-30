How 6 Hollywood Producers Got Filming Done During the Pandemic (Video)

By Tom O'Brien
TheGrill 2021: Every producer now has a COVID-19 war story, including reinventing Kevin Hart’s cancelled stand-up tour

Six Hollywood producers joined for TheGrill 2021 to discuss how they navigated the shock that the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on the entire film industry.

The discussion was moderated by Stacey Sher of Shiny Penny Productions and Van Toffler of Gunpowder & Sky. Joining them were Brenda Gilbert of BRON, Jeff Clanagan of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Productions, Mary Viola of Wonderland Sound & Vision and Mike Larocca of Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

