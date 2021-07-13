“House” Where To Watch All 8 Seasons Full Episodes Online For Free?

The craze of OTTs is touching new heights. With the popularity of top OTT platforms, the old blockbuster shows are reviving. The rich plot and insane characters of some popular series are impressing the OTT fans with their relaunch. “House” is one of those binge-worthy shows that aired on the Fox network from 2004 to 2012. However, due to the immense success, the “House” series admirers still love to watch the show. So, if you are also ravenous to enjoy all episodes of “House”, check out the complete post.

“House” is one of the top American medical drama shows that debuted on the Fox Network. However, due to its immense popularity, the show ultimately moved to NBC Network to capture more audiences. Till now, “House” is one of the most successful ventures of the show creator, David Shore. The medical drama stars Hugh Laurie, Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, and many of the popular faces.

“House” is one of the fan-favorite shows of 2012, which follows a medical genius, Dr. Gregory House played by Hugh Laurie. It highlights the struggle of Dr. House, who fights with acute pain while leading his diagnostician team at the Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, New Jersey. With a highly engaging plot and rich characters, the show cast a spell on the audience and still, there are some die-hard fans who crave to watch “House” all episodes.

Where To Watch “House” All 8 Seasons Online For Free?

All the eight sensational seasons of “House” are available on Amazon Prime Videos. However, only the subscription holders can stream it on the platform. But, if you don’t watch to purchase the Amazon Prime membership, you can grab the free trial account to enjoy “House” all episodes for free. Check out the hassle-free steps to access your Amazon Prime Free Trial Account –

Visit the Amazon Prime website or mobile application.

Hit the “Start My Free Trial” button. (Note – You are only eligible for the free trial if you have not used the account for over a year).

Enter your payment details. (No worries as Amazon will not charge you for the first 30 days during the trial period. But ensure to cancel the membership before the expiry of the free trial period or you will be charged).

Once the system verifies all the details, you will receive a confirmation email and now you can access your account.

