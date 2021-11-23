House of Gucci Reviews are in, Check out What Critics Have to Say About Lady Gaga’s Movie

It’s barely been over a month since director Ridley Scott’s last movie, The Last DuelWhile ‘The Thanksgiving Holiday’ premiered in theaters, the filmmaker now has another cinematic offering for the holiday. House of Gucci delves into Patrizia Reggiani’s marriage to Maurizio Gucci and navigating the Gucci fashion empire, with its heavy-hitting cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek. We got our first taste of what early viewers thought about Scott’s new movie a couple weeks ago, but now the fully-written reviews are pouring in. So what are the opinions of critics? House of Gucci?
Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell awarded House of GucciHe gave it 4 out 5 stars and described it as The GodfatherFor fashion and complimenting both the story and the performances. Sean said that the movie was not without its faults. “subtle,”People should see the movie because it is a bigger-than-life story.
Leah Greenblatt Entertainment WeeklyWe also found it positive House of GucciYou will stamp it with a grade B. Leah felt this story might have been better if it was shorter. “fully committed to the high camp” and ditched some of the more serious moments, but there’s still enough to enjoy in the final product, particularly when it comes to what the actors bring to the table.
But there are also a fair amount of critics who weren’t impressed with House of Gucci. Take Den of Geek’s David Crow. Who gave the movie 2.5 out of 5. David felt the same way while The Last DuelIt was handled sensitively “with intelligence and delicacy,” House of Gucci’s exploration of “potentially gaudy material”It failed “shape it into much of anything.”He described the movie as an entire film. “bare and distant.”
Tara Bennett IGNRated House of GucciHer review rated the film a 6/10, stating how it started. “such promise” through the performances, but it becomes problematic when Ridley Scott starts focusing more on the fall of the Gucci company rather than the implosion of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci’s relationship.
Let’s end on a happier note. USA Today’s Brian Truitt thought House of GucciThis deserves 3 stars out of 4. Truitt gave Ridley Scott a commendation for his creation. “an extremely stylish world of runways, ostentatious estates and stunning costumes for his various characters,”he was also impressed by the performances, though Lady Gaga was his clear favorite.
These are just a few of the many House of Gucci reviews that have been published, but overall, it sounds like while this is hardly one of the lesser entries on Ridley Scott’s filmography, it also won’t go down as one of his best. Those who chose to see it will be glad they did. House of Gucci are in for some wild work from its actors, although it’s a coin toss whether you’ll appreciate said work.
You can make a decision House of GucciIt will arrive on Wednesday, November 24th. Don’t forget to look through our 2021 release schedule to plan your trips to the theater for the rest of the year accordingly.