House of Gucci Reviews are in, Check out What Critics Have to Say About Lady Gaga’s Movie

It’s barely been over a month since director Ridley Scott’s last movie, The Last DuelWhile ‘The Thanksgiving Holiday’ premiered in theaters, the filmmaker now has another cinematic offering for the holiday. House of Gucci delves into Patrizia Reggiani’s marriage to Maurizio Gucci and navigating the Gucci fashion empire, with its heavy-hitting cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek. We got our first taste of what early viewers thought about Scott’s new movie a couple weeks ago, but now the fully-written reviews are pouring in. So what are the opinions of critics? House of Gucci?

Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell awarded House of GucciHe gave it 4 out 5 stars and described it as The GodfatherFor fashion and complimenting both the story and the performances. Sean said that the movie was not without its faults. “subtle,”People should see the movie because it is a bigger-than-life story.

… If you go into House of Gucci knowing that Ridley Scott is making a comedy out of what had to be a difficult time in the life of an extremely eccentric family of billionaires, you’ll be able to laugh along at one of the year’s most unforgettable films.

Leah Greenblatt Entertainment WeeklyWe also found it positive House of GucciYou will stamp it with a grade B. Leah felt this story might have been better if it was shorter. “fully committed to the high camp” and ditched some of the more serious moments, but there’s still enough to enjoy in the final product, particularly when it comes to what the actors bring to the table.

… Even a House divided is still more fun than it probably should be: a big messy chef’s kiss to money and fashion and above all, movie stars — criming and scheming like they have nothing left to lose, until it’s true.

But there are also a fair amount of critics who weren’t impressed with House of Gucci. Take Den of Geek’s David Crow. Who gave the movie 2.5 out of 5. David felt the same way while The Last DuelIt was handled sensitively “with intelligence and delicacy,” House of Gucci’s exploration of “potentially gaudy material”It failed “shape it into much of anything.”He described the movie as an entire film. “bare and distant.”

House of Gucci is a story of great tragedy. There’s decadence; obscene wealth; a family business in ascendence while said family is in free fall. And yet, this fall of the House of Gucci feels closer to a laborious true crime podcast than it does opera—and at over two and a half hours that’s a problem.

Tara Bennett IGNRated House of GucciHer review rated the film a 6/10, stating how it started. “such promise” through the performances, but it becomes problematic when Ridley Scott starts focusing more on the fall of the Gucci company rather than the implosion of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci’s relationship.

Side characters and scenes are given too much time in the narrative, which reduces its power and makes it less compelling.

Let’s end on a happier note. USA Today’s Brian Truitt thought House of GucciThis deserves 3 stars out of 4. Truitt gave Ridley Scott a commendation for his creation. “an extremely stylish world of runways, ostentatious estates and stunning costumes for his various characters,”he was also impressed by the performances, though Lady Gaga was his clear favorite.

House of Gucci clocks in at two hours at 37 minutes and for the most part moves at a good pace, though does tend to plod when Gaga’s not on screen and the plot turns to Maurizio’s business dealings as Gucci competes with rival fashion houses for fresh talent.

These are just a few of the many House of Gucci reviews that have been published, but overall, it sounds like while this is hardly one of the lesser entries on Ridley Scott’s filmography, it also won’t go down as one of his best. Those who chose to see it will be glad they did. House of Gucci are in for some wild work from its actors, although it’s a coin toss whether you’ll appreciate said work.

You can make a decision House of GucciIt will arrive on Wednesday, November 24th. Don’t forget to look through our 2021 release schedule to plan your trips to the theater for the rest of the year accordingly.