House of Gucci Cast and Characters: Who Plays Who?

“House of Gucci” launches Nov. 24, after being in the works for years. The project faced several obstacles on its way to finally coming to fruition, but is now poised to debut just in time for Thanksgiving.

Starting in 2006, Ridley Scott was set to direct the on-screen version of the downfall of Gucci, with Andrea Berloff writing the script, despite the Gucci family’s known disapproval. In this first iteration of the project, Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie were in the mix to play Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, respectively. In 2012, Scott’s daughter Jordan took the directing reins, lassoing Penélope Cruz to play Patrizia.

Ridley Scott regained control in 2019 and Lady Gaga was confirmed as Patrizia in November 2019, then in April 2020, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer acquired the rights to the film. Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Adam Driver eventually boarded the ensemble, and the rest is history.

With the final ensemble set, take a tour through who plays who in our cast and character guide below.