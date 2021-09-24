House Approves Measure to Protect Abortion Rights

The House on Friday narrowly approved a measure intended to enact abortion rights into federal law, as Democrats sought to counter efforts at the state level to restrict abortions and growing hostility to abortion rights from the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

Acting after the high court refused to block stringent new Texas limits on abortion, lawmakers voted 218 to 211 to send the Women’s Health Protection Act to the Senate, where it is unlikely to pass. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, is expected to announce, though, that he will bring the measure to the floor in the near future.

Democratic authors of the measure heralded the vote as historic, given what they described as mounting threats to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a right to abortion. They framed it as a sharp rebuke to the Supreme Court for allowing the Texas law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks go into force earlier this month.

“If the justices over there in that building won’t act, this House of Representatives will act,” said Representative Diana DeGette, a Colorado Democrat and a longtime backer of abortion rights.