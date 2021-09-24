House Approves Funding for Israel’s Iron Dome

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, after a debate that exposed bitter divisions among Democrats over United States policy toward one of its closest allies.

The vote to support Israel replacing missile interceptors damaged during heavy fighting with the Palestinians in May was 490-9. This is a reflection of the long-standing bipartisan support for Jerusalem in Congress.

However, it was only after progressive Democrats accused Israel for human rights abuses against Palestinians rebelled and threatened to shut down the government if they didn’t support the money. Democratic leaders had to remove it from legislation in order to fund the government beyond a Sept. 30 deadline. The House passed Tuesday’s bill. They also had to approve the Iron Dome money separately.

The liberals’ maneuver roiled centrist and Jewish lawmakers, who said they were appalled and astonished by their colleagues’ refusal to fund a defensive system to protect Israeli civilians.