Hotel worker bags towels that were left on sunbeds in Majorca to get revenge.

HOTEL workers got revenge against tourists who snatched sunbeds from the hotel staff with towels.

A resort on Majorca captured the brilliant moment, as the worker cleared away the towels within seconds.

3 TikToker reported that the employee had set a 30 minute timer and removed any towels after this time period. Credit: Tiktok/@perfectpicx

3 The towels were folded politely and then moved away. Credit: Tiktok/@perfectpicx

John, a holidaymaker from the UK, shared this moment with TikTok. He said “A little justice was served today.”

A worker is seen folding and tossing towels into a bag after collecting them from sunbeds that are empty.

A worker, triumphantly walking away from the towel and floaties frees up the sunbeds in the row for the guests.

Others who were frustrated by sunbed hogs on holiday praised the brilliant moment online.

One commentator said: “Definitely a sensible approach to dealing with selfish idiots.”

I heard another person say: “It’s important that resorts have someone on hand to keep an eye on the sunbed situation.” I’ve seen people save their sunbed from morning until late afternoon!”

Some commended the hotel employee for the way he dealt with the selfish travellers.

TikToker: A TikToker commented on the resort’s success. “I hope other resorts take note. This could make vacations more relaxing if there was no towel race.”

Last week, in a viral video, “King Sunbed Hogger” was shown making a mad rush to grab sunbeds at the pool.

The hilarious footage was posted by a TikToker staying at the Paradise Park Hotel, in Los Cristianos, Canary Islands, Spain.

The screen showed a terrace with a lot of decked out furniture, surrounded by a big pool decorated to look like an exotic lagoon. In the corner appeared a group of people.

Jess was left in stitches as the chaos unfolded. A man running in yellow for a sun lounger had already been caught before on film in a dark t-shirt.

One holidaymaker spotted a group of people running for deckchairs with their towels in tow. You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. In a black and yellow shorts with a basketball shirt, he took the shortcut to get around a line of loungers.

He was able to sprint through small gaps between chairs and reach the main lounge before anyone else could catch him up.

When he reached the row of chairs facing the pool in the first row, he quickly threw five towels onto the adjacent seats.

He skipped down the rows of chairs with towels in hand.