Hotel staff in Majorca gets back at sunbed thieves by grabbing towels off loungers.

This is the moment when a hotel employee got back at selfish sunbed hogs on Majorca.

TikToker Andrea Keifer has shared the clip, which was well received by vacationers.

Andrea captioned this video “Sun Bed Wars!” Jimmy’s no-reserving-sunbeds message is great entertainment.

Unattended towels are snatched up by a hotel employee who walks around the pool’s perimeter.

He grabs about three to four towels and walks away, much to the delight of tourists like Andrea.

A viewer said, “Good for them!”

One person said: “That is what you need to do every morning.”

A frustrated tourist said: “It is disgusting that someone would leave their belongings and go away for the day, when they could have been used by someone else!”

Some said that they would love to have seen the owner of the towel snatched return to find their sunbeds empty.

One tourist mocked a woman for wearing running clothes to the pool to dash to sunbeds.

A holidaymaker in a Spanish resort who is determined to get a lounger can be seen running to secure a place.

When the pool opens, you can see him running to the sunbeds with his towels in hand. In fact, he even takes a shortcut so he gets there faster.

Even though there are only a handful of holidaymakers around him, the man seems concerned he will lose a spot if he’s too slow.

While others are calmly walking towards the sunbeds.

