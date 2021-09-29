Hotel staff do not disappoint when inventing a game for man who wanted to ‘take his mind off work”

A hotel indulged a man’s unique game to distract him from his busy work schedule.

Tommy, a man whose email was shown to TikTok viewers, explained to a hotel that Tommy enjoys searching for hidden apples in hotel rooms. He asked if they could help him find one.

He wrote: “Hi there, I’ll be staying two nights with you from Thursday 31/10 to Saturday 02/11 and was wondering if I could ask a favour?

“It may seem a little strange, but can you please hide an apple somewhere in my room for me to find? I travel often, and these small games help take my mind off work and lower my stress levels.

“The type of apple doesn’t concern me as I enjoy them all. I did have a ‘papple’ recently which I didn’t quite care for – I believe it was a pear/ apple hybrid.

“Anyway I digress – a Granny Smith always satisfies!”

The hotel replied that they would do “their best” to accommodate his request and that they did.

When he arrived at the hotel, the lady at reception “laughed” when she saw his name and said “so you’re the apple boy?” before telling him that five apples had been hidden in his room, he explained.

They also left him a card in his room saying “home is where the apples are hidden and where water is in plain sight,” and upon reading it he started opening draws and looking through the wardrobe to find the hidden fruit.

How did he do it?

He found the first in the safe, then the second under the sheets, the third under the fridge, and finally the fourth in a drawer on the bedside table. The fifth apple was not easy to find. He gave up looking for it in the safe, the fridge, the bed covers, and the drawer in the bedside cabinet.

However, the next morning he tried again and finally found the fifth one in the kettle.

The job was completed.