Hotel guest virally photographed in his hotel room with the “worst view”

HOTEL guest stunned by view from window. The window was then smashed as it became the “worst in the world”.

Neema, a comedian, was in Alberta at the time when he made this horrifying discovery.

A man said he had the worst hotel room view ever - as it looked into the swimming pool

A man claimed that the view from his hotel room looked out onto the swimming pool.
It also had a view of the women's changing roms

It was also able to see the changing roms of women.

In his TikTok video, he said: “I was in my hotel room, and I was like “wow, my blinds were closed – let’s get some light in here.”

“To then realize that this is my view – the ladies changing rooms with a pool and children in them.

“How about let me close the blinds actually so I don’t get a peeping tom charge.”

He also added: “This is a terrible place to have a window.”

TikTok has more than 577k viewers and many are as stunned as they are.

One person wrote: “I’m dying. That’s literally just the worst possible window.”

Someone else pointed this out: “That room definitely used to be somebody’s office.”

A third simply stated: “I would have complained.”

Others had horror stories to tell about their stay at a hotel.

Someone wrote, “This happened to my father this weekend.

“Opened up his blinds to see the view, backed onto the hotel’s banquet hall.”

In 2017, easyHotel charged guests supplementary £1 for a room with a fake window that looked out over landmarks like the London Eye, the Gherkin and the Shard.

These horrifying images were shared by travellers who have had terrible experiences in hotels during their holiday.

We’ve selected 10 hotels across the UK that offer stunning views from your window.

A travel expert has explained why you shouldn’t book a hotel that has too many 5-star reviews.

People agreed online that it was an awful hotel view

It was described as an infuriating hotel view by many online users.

