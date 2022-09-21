Hotel guest virally photographed in his hotel room with the “worst view”

HOTEL guest stunned by view from window. The window was then smashed as it became the “worst in the world”.

The shocking discovery was made by comedian Neema Naz, who was staying at a Calgary hotel.

3 One man claimed that he saw the swimming pool from his hotel room.

3 It was also able to see the changing roms of women.

He stated in TikTok that he was “in my hotel room and I was thinking, “Wow, my blinds were closed. Let me get some light into here.”

“To then realize, this is my view: the ladies changing area, with a swimming pool for children in it.

“How about let me close the blinds actually so I don’t get a peeping tom charge.”

He said: “This is a terrible place to have a window.”

TikTok has more than 577k viewers and many are as stunned as they are.

One person wrote: “I’m dying. That’s literally just the worst possible window.”

Someone else noticed: “That room definitely used to be somebody’s office.”

A third simply stated: “I would have complained.”

Others shared their horror stories from staying at hotels.

Someone wrote, “This happened to my father this weekend.

“Opened up his blinds to see the view, backed onto the hotel’s banquet hall.”

In 2017, easyHotel charged guests supplementary £1 for a room with a fake window that looked out over landmarks like the London Eye, the Gherkin and the Shard.

Some of the most horrific and disturbing images from holidaymakers’ worst hotel experiences are shared by travelers.

We have compiled a list of 10 hotels in the UK with the most stunning views from your bedroom window.

Unsolicited five-star hotel reviews are a sign that you shouldn’t book.