Horror Movie Director Charles Band Tells All in New Autobiography ‘Confessions of a Puppetmaster’

Some of your favorite stars jump-started their careers by appearing in low-budget horror films. And the man they have to thank for those initial roles is movie director and producer Charles Band.

Band made movies starring the likes of Helen Hunt, Demi Moore and Julia Louis-Dreyfus before they got their big breaks.

He even had Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey play an evil gingerbread man.

“When they worked for me, they were not famous … it was their first gig, so it was later they became well known,” he said.

He’s telling it all in his new autobiography, “Confessions of a Puppetmaster: a Hollywood Memoir of Ghouls, Guts, and Gonzo Filmmaking.”

