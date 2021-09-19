Horrifying moment young children watch on as 1,500 dolphins are slaughtered in brutal tradition on Faroe Islands

THIS is the horrifying moment young kids watch on as almost 1,500 dolphins are slaughtered on the Faroe Islands.

The huge pod of 1,428 white-side dolphins was rounded up and killed in the bay of the Skálafjörðuron on Monday night.

The bloodshed caused the sea to turn red and all the dolphin carcasses were left on the shore after being rounded up and attacked with spears, Tyla reports.

Sea Shepherd shares video footage showing people using ropes and other means to drag the dolphins into the water, while some others play in the sand.

The scene is being filmed by many people, including children who can be seen from the shore.

The Faroe Islands has a tradition of killing dolphins for meat and many see the slaughter – known locally as “grindadráp” – as part of their culture.

However, this hunt is considered to be the most brutal in the region’s history.

Some activists believe dolphins are being killed to keep the fishery afloat.

But Blue Planet Society took to social media to condemn the mass killing on Monday, describing the murder as “hideously cruel” and “irresponsible”.

“There is absolutely no excuse for a modern, wealthy country to be continuing with such archaic and barbaric animal cruelty in the 21st century,” They stated.

John Hourston was a volunteer for the organization and told Tyla: “The unsustainable killings of 1,428 dolphins seems to be unprecedented.

“Some Faroe islanders are calling it the biggest grindadráp in history and there are records dating back to 1,584.

It’s comparable in sheer numbers to the mass killing of the North American bison, and we all know what happened there.

“Denmark and the EU can’t turn a blind eye to this one. We’re talking about a population level slaughter, a massacre of a protected species.”

The group urged the EU to end this cruel practice, along with Denmark authorities.

The Faroe Islands’ largest dolphin hunt to date was that of 430 white-sided Dolphins, which were slaughtered in Hvalba, back in 2013.

