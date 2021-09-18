Horrified woman finds snakes ‘having an orgy’ on top of her washing machine

A woman was terrified when she found at least four snakes invaded her home and had an “orgy party” on top of a washing machine.

Kylie Coates, a Townsville resident from Australia, uploaded the video to a Facebook group in an attempt to confirm the snake’s species.

The green slender snakes can be seen curling up against one another while hanging from the small ledge above the washing machine.

“Is this a tree snake orgy going on in our old laundry?” Kylie asked this question in her post.

The reptiles are enjoying the sunshine while their terrified owner takes the camera down to inspect the footage.







(Image: Facebook/KylieCoates)



It appears to show there is another snake hiding along the drain pipe behind the sink.

Bluewater’s suburb mother, who was terrified, said there were at least four snakes in her home.

“It was a bit hard to keep up with bodies, heads and tails,” She continued.

“We always have them (tree snakes) coming for the frogs around our spa but they have ‘upped the ante’ in the presence this week.”

Townsville Snakecatchers group members were shocked to see the clip.







(Image: Facebook/KylieCoates)



For more stories from the Daily Star, sign up to one of our newsletters here.

One said: “Oh my God, no…not for me. Run!”

“That’s nightmare material for me,” a second wrote and a third joked: “They own the house now, just pack your bags and shut the door behind you.”

Others seemed to agree with Kylie and said the group of serpents look like tree snakes, which are not considered dangerous to humans.

“Tree snakes are very common. It won’t affect other species of snake though,” One viewer added their comments.

Another also chimed in, confirming: “Lucky they are harmless.”