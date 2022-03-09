Hope You Weren’t Spur-Of-The-Moment Expecting To Visit Disney World Or Disneyland Over Spring Break

Walt Disney World is also known as the vacation kingdom, but if you’re on vacation for spring break next week, you won’t be visiting the theme parks in Florida or California unless you’ve already booked your reservations. Nearly all four Disney World parks have sold out by next week. The Disneyland parks are also fully booked for March.

A Check out the reservation calendar for both domestic theme park resorts shows that they’re going to be pretty crowded in the coming days. While it’s still unclear if they are back to running at full capacity, they will be maxed out to their current capacity next week. Both standard ticket holders as well as resort guests can visit all four Disney World parks March 14-17. Every day, Disneyland is sold out for single-park tickets from now to March 26. Additional availability for Park Hoppers tickets is March 12 and 19, but otherwise they are sold out.

Exactly when spring break takes place varies depending on the area, so if yours is closer to Easter, which isn’t until the middle of April, you can still book a trip, but it’s clear that things are getting busy and that there are plenty of guests ready to hit the parks. As we move closer to Easter, we may see more availability on the days that are available.

Nearly all of the pandemic restrictions placed on parks after they reopened were repealed. Technically, masks are still encouraged Unvaccinated indoor guests are not allowed, however, there is no enforcement or verification. You can guess how much.

One interesting exception is that Annual Pass holders can make reservations at Disneyland and Disney World more easily. Disney World has nearly full availability for any date that isn’t a blackout date for that particular pass. Disneyland doesn’t have perfect availability, but reservations are much more widely available for pass holders than standard ticket holders.

This is especially true at Disneyland Resort. Previous reservations for Magic Key Holders (the California version) have been cancelled. It is often difficult to get these documents. . It’s been such an issue that there’s actually a lawsuit pending in U.S. district court This is how it should be. Naturally, The actual annual passes Problems remain at both resorts.