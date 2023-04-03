Honor Among Thieves – is it streaming?

HITC addresses where to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and asks if it’s streaming.

We may not even be halfway through the cinematic year yet but we’ve already seen so many great titles make their way to screens, whether that’s the return of the John Wick franchise or more twisted indie efforts like Infinity Pool.

As for fantasy blockbusters, attention has fallen firmly and fairly onto Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring exceptional talents from Chris Pine to Hugh Grant.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the spectacle-driven journey blends both action and comedy that’s winning over those familiar with the tabletop game it’s based on and those who have never rolled a 12-sided dice in their life but now plan to.

With the hype making the rounds, let’s acknowledge where to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and whether it’s streaming.

Where to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is screening exclusively in cinemas and was released on Friday, March 31st, 2023.

It’s yet to reach any streaming platforms but new releases tend to reach streaming three months after the theatrical window. Taking this into consideration, we predict Honor Among Thieves will emerge as a rental on the likes of Amazon Prime Video as early as June 2023.

A must-see quest awaits you, with the film following a charismatic thief and a small circle of adventurers striving to retrieve a mysterious relic. Of course, chaos and obstacles meet them every step of the way.

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast

Check out the central Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast members alongside their respective roles below.

‘That chaotic energy was really important’

The film serves as an intriguing balancing act, managing to feel like both a blockbuster and a D&D session come to life.

Co-director John recently spoke to ScreenRant about striking this balance:

“Look, it was really important to us to feel as authentic as we could to a D&D campaign, which is all about rolling the dice and not necessarily going down the road that you expect to go when you start.”

He continued: “That chaotic energy was really important for us to portray accurately as well as the unique tone that is only true to D&D, where there’s a lot of humor, that it doesn’t always take itself seriously, but it never diminishes the stakes.”

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now in cinemas.

